Fresh look for old favorite: Genesee Brewery unveils new design for Honey Brown Lager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee Brewery is relaunching and rebranding a time-tested classic: Honey Brown Lager.

Made with water, barley, hops and pure Manitoba White Clover honey, the lager was first introduced in February 1994.

Now, more than 26 years later, Honey Brown will be relaunched under the brewery’s new label: Genesee Specialty.

“The Original Honey Brown flew off the shelf,” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Genesee brand director, in a press release. “Made with a hint of pure Manitoba White Clover honey, its unique and refreshing taste profile piqued consumer interest and won over beer fans when first introduced. At the time, using honey in beer was quite innovative. Now as people continue to seek out flavor and drinkability when choosing their beer, Genesee is relaunching this iconic brand with a fresh look designed to build off the brand’s nostalgia while connecting to a whole new generation of beer drinkers.”

Honey Brown fans can expect to see these on local shelves in the very near future.