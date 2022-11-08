ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink announced they are teaming up with the Rochester chapter of the American Culinary Federation to host the 2022 Chef of the Year Cookoff competition.

Officials describe the Chef of the Year title as the highest honor awarded to a member chef. Contestants must first be nominated by members of the American Culinary Federation. To compete in the cookoff, which officials say is the final round in the selection process, they must fulfill criteria regarding their experience in the culinary industry.

During the competition, the chefs must prepare an entrée with protein, starch, and vegetables. Each chef has 15 minutes to plan their dish, an hour to prepare the meal, and five minutes to plate.

Officials said the contestants in the cookoff are Brian Mattice, a culinary art instructor from Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, and Chris Januzzi, a chef and partner of Birdhouse Brewery and a culinary instructor with the MCC Hospitality Program.

Tickets are $50 per person and are limited — the deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday, November 12. The competition will be at the Foodlink Community Kitchen. More information about the event can be found on the Rochester chapter’s website.