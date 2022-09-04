ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Food Tours is hosting their Park Avenue Food Tours on Sunday — taking people on a tour of the many local establishments that Park Avenue offers.

The tour begins in front of the UPS store in the area of Park Avenue and Vassar Street. Attendees will then head through several Park Avenue staples and are given the opportunity to sample the diverse foods and and (occasionally alcoholic) drinks at each stop.

While participants are tasting the samples, guides give insight into the historical and cultural highlights of the neighborhood.

The restaurants that the tour will stop at and sample include:

Jines

Blu Wolf Bistro

Magnolia’s Deli & Cafe

Roam Cafe

Vasko’s on Park

The Classic

More information about the tours that Flower City Food Tours offers can be found on their website — with each tour having a list of local restaurants around Rochester.