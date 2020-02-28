Fish Fry-day: Find some battered bliss near you with an interactive map

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week’s Ash Wednesday kicked off the Lenten season for millions of Christians throughout the world.

For many who observe this religious tradition, Lent means no eating meat on Fridays. For those that observe in our area, it means an excuse to dive into a regional staple — a fish fry.

Although there are variations of a fish fry all throughout the world, the battered or breaded haddock or cod version is a trademark of Rochester cuisine — and for most places throughout Upstate New York.

For most of us in the area, a fish fry is never too far away. Below is an interactive map of local restaurants, businesses, and establishments which offer this seafood staple.

Editor’s note: If we’re missing your favorite fish fry stop in the map above, let us know by phone at (585) 288-8400, email at newsroom@wroctv.com, on Facebook, or on Twitter, and we’ll be happy to include in this article.