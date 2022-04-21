ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Buffalo-based brewery is expanding into Rochester.

Fattey Beer Company announced on Instagram Thursday that the company will be opening Fattey Beer Rochester in the Neighborhood of Play later this year.

The company was founded in 2017 as a “bottle shop, tap room, and a craft community experience.” It’s a brewery that is dog and people friendly, according to its website, and offers craft beer, wine, cider, seltzer, sodas, non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, and a “world famous chicken sandwich.”

The Rochester-area location is tentatively planned to open in late July, according to the Buffalo News, and will be located at 60 Adventure Place — walking distance from The Strong National Museum of Play.