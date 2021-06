IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re looking for some sweet, creative treats for Father’s Day on Sunday, Donuts Delite in Irondequoit has you covered.

Some of the holiday-inspired donuts include hamburgers, hot dogs, ties, bomb pops, corn donuts, and more.

You can find Donuts Delite at the corner of Culver Road and Empire Boulevard in Irondequoit, and the store is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.