ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After nearly 11,000 fans voted, Genesee Brewery has unveiled its newest brew: Citrus Pils, a “winter cousin” of the Ruby Red Kolsch.

The brewery says this brew won the fan vote in a “landslide,” and describes it as “a pilsner-style ale that delivers bright flavors of tangerine and lime.”

“We are so excited for the community to get their hands on the beer that they helped create,” said Tiffany Benning, brand manager for Genesee in a statement. “As we head into winter, Citrus Pils will offer a bright and refreshing drinking experience during a frosty time of the year.”

It will be on shelves across the Northeast and East Coast in the first week of November in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.