Easter chocolate available at Hedonist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Easter is this coming Sunday and for many, the holiday includes being around family, food and candy. But with the pandemic and the stay at home order, many will not get that chance.

Hedonist Chocolates in Rochester has been around for 15 years and wants to make sure that folks can still get their treats.

“We are still here, we are still making fresh chocolate and fresh ice cream,” Owner Jennifer Posey said.

“You can order online. We got everything you could need online. Its’s really simple you can pay there or you can call us. People who prefer to do that we are answering the phones and then when you want to come get the stuff just give us a call and we’ll put it on the table. We can also ship still, it works really well, postal office has been great this season. Things have been going fast. Of course there’s Grubhub too.”

