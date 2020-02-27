1  of  18
Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu

by: Nicholas Erebia

Courtesy: Dunkin’ Donuts

(WIAT) — Get ready for possibly the best news you’ll get all week.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced its latest addition to the snack family: Snackin’ Bacon.

According to the Dunkin’ Donuts press release, the delicious snack is said to include “eight half-slices of bacon specially flavored with Sweet Black Peper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste.”

I don’t know about y’all, but once I read “bacon,” I was already sold on the idea. Snackin’ Bacon will also be offered in a sleeve to make it easier for the customer to enjoy the snack while on the go.

Courtesy: Dunkin’ Donuts

The new snack is available right now at participating stores across the country. Will you join me in trying out this bold snack? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter: @NickErebia.

