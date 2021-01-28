DoorDash offering $200,000 in grants for Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Food delivery service DoorDash is offering a helping hand to Monroe County restaurants.

The company announced it would provide $200,000 in local grants to help cover additional costs during this pandemic. It’s part of a larger effort to help restaurants around the U.S. and Canada.

Applications are available through February 17, and selected restaurants will be notified by March 1. Grant distribution will begin in March, with all restaurants receiving their grant by early May. Eligible restaurants will be located in Monroe County, must have three stores or fewer currently operating; $3 million or less in 2019 annual revenue per store; and employ 50 people or fewer per store.