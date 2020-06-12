Donuts Delite’s indoor dining changes under phase three

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – We are open now for indoor dining! You’ll see many signs and posts of that Friday. As the Finger Lakes Region is reopening into phase three.

Breakfast at Donuts Delite off Culver Road was the perfect time to open for indoor dining for the first time since March.

“We’re looking for that one on one that we had with the customers. We miss that. We do see them through take out, or our curbside or even during our delivery. But it’s not the same as their sitting down and having conversations,” sadi Nick Semeraro, owner and operator.

Some of the big changes you’ll see are partitions between each booth. Every other one is empty, reserved to practice that social distancing while meeting the state mandate of splitting the indoor capacity in half.

“Starting today, we’ll be changing our thinking again, like we’ve been talking about switching back to a new normal. It’s never going to be back to where it was, but it’ll be a new normal and it’s going to take a lot of people to make it happen,” said Semeraro.

The iconic restaurant also switched to disposable menus, utensils and are using styrofoam plates.

Deborah and Kenn Van Dieren have been getting take-out from here for the last couple of months. But this morning the pair finally was able to come back —-

PHASE 3: Are you ready for indoor dining?! We are Live at the iconic @Donuts_Delite taking a look at some of the changes required by the state. #roc #Thisisrochester #donuts pic.twitter.com/rbS8BeVYi9 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) June 12, 2020

“That normalcy is missing at this point,” said Kenn Van Dieren. “I am just happy to finally be able to be out and sit in a booth somewhere and have something to eat.”

“Good! Because we normally come here three times a week,” said Deborah Van Dieren.

When you’re done eating, the area is thoroughly sanitized. Ready for the next person to sit in and have some sort of sense of normalcy.

The donut shop also hired an additional 13 people to help with the preparations and realization of phase three.