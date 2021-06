ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today marks a special day for dessert lovers everywhere, it’s National Doughnut Day!

The folks over over at Donuts Delite are ready to help you celebrate all weekend long. Starting Friday through Sunday the shop will be offering a free fritter-a-la-mode donut with any purchase.

Part of proceeds raised by the shop during National Donut Day will go to benefit the Salvation Army.