ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills.

The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last.

It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recent recovery.

The donut shop called in extra staff from all over the area last week, with just a couple hours notice, to make Damar Hamlin-themed donuts. All proceeds from those sales will go toward Damar Hamlin’s own charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation, to support children in need of toys.

The president of Donuts Delite says the promotion was a success.

“God blessing,” Nick Semeraro said. “A lot of people came out of the woodwork. We sold thousands of donuts last week. All the proceeds go to the Damar Foundation. Lines were out the door, phones were ringing for at least 24 hours, and we’re still getting more people coming in.”

Donuts Delite is also selling Bills donut platters this weekend, with donuts featuring images of team members and the Buffalo/Miami team logos.