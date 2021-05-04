Donuts Delite launch specialty desserts for Mother’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is ready to help local families celebrate Mother’s Day. 

The shop has released a variety of new creations for the holiday, some of which include cream that has been infused with fresh fruit.

The folks at Donuts Delite hope this will be a sweet way to celebrate moms. “We want to let mom know how special she is. And what better way of doing that then to bring in fresh stuff, something that hasn’t been done before,” Nick Semeraro said.

Orders can be made by calling 288-5555.

