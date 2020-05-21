Donuts Delite honors 2020 seniors with donuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is doing its part to recognize the class of 2020.

The Rochester shop is giving away a “Class of 2020” donut for free with any purchase to this year’s graduates.

“It feels good that the community is recognizing us and trying to make up for our lost time,” Mendon High School Graduate Grace Olczak said. “We really love it so it felt really nice to get recognition from them.”

The shop even made the donuts with local schools in mind — the sprinkles matching school colors.