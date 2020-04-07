1  of  75
Donuts Delite gives away a delicious treat specially made for healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — One donut shop is serving up a tasty treat for all first responders and medical staff during this pandemic. Donut Delite in Rochester created one that has pictures of healthcare workers on it. 

The owner says it is their way of saying thank you to all of those on frontlines. He added they never created a donut like this before and it is one of the tougher donuts to make.​ Over 1,000 were made!

“It was just created for first responders, never been one like it. It’s one of the tougher donuts to make filled with a grape jelly different things like that. So we wanted to take an image that we were up all night making and we wanted to choose something that kind of represented the first responders. It was just a unique brain child,” said Nick Semeraro, owner.

Meanwhile nurses we talked to say these personalized donuts are very meaningful. 

“We’re very thankful for Donuts Delite. They’re giving back to the community. The hospital is very busy so it’s nice to come and get donuts for everybody,” said Courtney Hallmark, a nurse at Strong Hospital.

“Spirits are up and we’re hoping we’re going to beat this thing,” said Linda Lord, a nurse practitioner at Strong Hospital. 

“We’re making sure to take time and personally thank everyone that is out there on those frontlines,” said Semeraro. 

A delicious treat that the donut shop hopes will encourage local healthcare workers during a critical time.

