Dinner on the Diamond: Red Wings offering outdoor dining on Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Outdoor dining is allowed under phase two of New York state’s reopening guidelines, a phase the Rochester and Finger Lakes region has been in since May 29.

While many of the local restaurants have moved quickly to adapt to the changes the pandemic presents, there is one dining venue that comes as a bit of a surprise to Rochesterians.

The Red Wings are giving folks the chance to eat on Frontier Field as part of the Dinner on the Diamond event.

Eat dinner somewhere you never have before this weekend…



ON THE FIELD AT FRONTIER!!



Reserve your table today: https://t.co/4pwyAWbPvx pic.twitter.com/4DJ1KUQgRt — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) June 9, 2020

This will be a two-night event, happening Friday, June 12 and Saturday June 13, and reservations can be made online:

MENU

Orders will be taken at the Homeplate concession stand on the third base concourse. Customers will then report to their table after ordering and a text message will be sent when the order is ready for pickup.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH: Buttermilk battered and fried, tossed with tangy Country Sweet, topped with romaine slaw and house pickles. Served with fries – $13.50

TRASH CAN: All the flavors of a Plate, in a cup! Includes hot sauce, onions, chili – $6.00

HOME PLATE: Hamburger, Cheeseburger, White Hot or Red Hot Plate. Includes mac salad and home fries, hot sauce, chili and onions – $12.00

BEYOND BURGER: 4 oz. plant based Beyond Burger served with fresh chips. Add lettuce, tomato, onions – $14.00

RED OSIER SANDWICH: Shaved Red Osier Roast Beef, dipped in au jus, served with fries – $13.50

BLACK ANGUS BURGER: Half-pound burger served with fries. Includes cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion – $12.00

HOT DOG: Zweigle’s red or white hot – $4.00 with fries $7.50

CHICKEN FINGERS: Four breaded tenders served with fries. Choice of buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce – $10.00

CHEF’S SPECIAL: Three Tacos served on white corn tortilla with tortilla chips. Choice of:

Chicken: Mango braised chicken, roasted poblano and mango salsa – $12.50

Pork: Chipotle smoked pork, grilled peach and sweet onion salsa, herbed crema and lettuce – $12.50

Elota: Grilled corn on the cob, chile, crema, cotija cheese – $6.00

***BEER, WINE, SELTZER, SODA and WATER available***