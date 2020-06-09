Live Now
NY-27 special election debate between Jacobs and McMurray
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Dinner on the Diamond: Red Wings offering outdoor dining on Frontier Field

Food and Drink

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Rochester Red Wings photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Outdoor dining is allowed under phase two of New York state’s reopening guidelines, a phase the Rochester and Finger Lakes region has been in since May 29.

While many of the local restaurants have moved quickly to adapt to the changes the pandemic presents, there is one dining venue that comes as a bit of a surprise to Rochesterians.

MORE | Open for outdoor dining: List of local restaurants now serving tables under phase two

The Red Wings are giving folks the chance to eat on Frontier Field as part of the Dinner on the Diamond event.

This will be a two-night event, happening Friday, June 12 and Saturday June 13, and reservations can be made online:

MENU

Orders will be taken at the Homeplate concession stand on the third base concourse. Customers will then report to their table after ordering and a text message will be sent when the order is ready for pickup.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH: Buttermilk battered and fried, tossed with tangy Country Sweet, topped with romaine slaw and house pickles. Served with fries – $13.50

TRASH CAN: All the flavors of a Plate, in a cup! Includes hot sauce, onions, chili – $6.00

HOME PLATE: Hamburger, Cheeseburger, White Hot or Red Hot Plate. Includes mac salad and home fries, hot sauce, chili and onions – $12.00

BEYOND BURGER: 4 oz. plant based Beyond Burger served with fresh chips. Add lettuce, tomato, onions – $14.00

RED OSIER SANDWICH: Shaved Red Osier Roast Beef, dipped in au jus, served with fries – $13.50

BLACK ANGUS BURGER: Half-pound burger served with fries. Includes cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion – $12.00

HOT DOG: Zweigle’s red or white hot – $4.00 with fries $7.50

CHICKEN FINGERS: Four breaded tenders served with fries. Choice of buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce – $10.00

CHEF’S SPECIAL: Three Tacos served on white corn tortilla with tortilla chips. Choice of:

Chicken: Mango braised chicken, roasted poblano and mango salsa – $12.50

Pork: Chipotle smoked pork, grilled peach and sweet onion salsa, herbed crema and lettuce – $12.50

Elota: Grilled corn on the cob, chile, crema, cotija cheese – $6.00

***BEER, WINE, SELTZER, SODA and WATER available***

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss