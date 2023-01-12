ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most common grocery products still driving up Americans food bills is eggs. Especially for businesses that use them to make most of their menu options.

By the end of 2022, the price of a dozen eggs had risen to the highest it’s ever gone since the Bureau of Labor began tracking these prices in 1980. Businesses are hoping to see some relief in 2023, but until then customers everywhere can expect prices on the aisle and menu to go up.

No matter if you stop in a bakery for some treats like the Scratch Bakeshop, or get breakfast at Jines Restaurant off Park Ave. eggs are needed to fulfill many orders.

“Probably around 60% of our baking requires eggs,” Scratch Bakeshop owner Molly Hartley said. “We order about 45 dozen per week.”

Peter Jines estimates, “We do about 20 cases of eggs a week, which is about 30 dozen eggs per case,” in Jines Restaurant. “So, there’s a number for you. We’re adding eggs to practically every meal on every table that goes out.”

Reports from the Bureau of Labor show by the end of 2022, the price for a dozen eggs more than double what they cost at the beginning of the year. Coming out to $4.25. Making the cost to buy in bulk from suppliers hike for businesses.

“The price jump went from $34 per 15 dozen to about $85,” Hartley told us. “And that was only in this past year.”

“We’re well over $100 and close to $150 a case for extra large eggs right now,” Jines added. “It is crazy and unprecedented. Something I’ve never seen before.”

One factor contributing to this jump in egg prices is the lingering effects of the avian flu. The USDA estimates this disease killed about 43 million hens while demand is high. On top of feeding and energy costs up for farmers to supply their facilities. So, businesses must also adjust.

“There’s no way you can absorb this and there’s only one other alternative that’s got to be reflective in your menu pricing,” Jines said. “That’s the only way you’re going to survive if you’re doing breakfast. That’s unfortunate, but my question in all of this is why is this so prolonged?”

“Decrease our staff here and just operate on a smaller scale than we had been previously,” Hartley told us. “So, where we’re kind of sticking to smaller amounts of custom orders so we don’t have to order much product.”

By the end of 2022, the USDA estimated about 308 million hens in America laying eggs for consumption. Which is down about 20 million compared to the end of 2021. Businesses we spoke with say their suppliers are unsure what latest trends could come this year.