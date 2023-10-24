VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Victor is getting a new sweets shop. National chain Crumbl Cookie is opening a new location Friday, October 27th.

The store is at 407 Commerce Dr, Suite 500, in Victor. A press release from the company says it will be open every day except Sunday.

“The grand opening week menu will consist of six of the 250+ weekly rotating flavors, including

Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip,” the company said in a release. Rotating flavors from there will be announced on their social media.

Online ordering, curbside, catering, and more will be available on November 1.

Crumbl Cookies says this is the fourth store owner by New York ownership group Saumil Dalal, Swati Gandhi, and Disha Patel.