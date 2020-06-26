Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Cooking at home: Peach salsa

Food and Drink
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning, Rochester! Summer is here, school’s out and the weather is nice which means it’s officially time to start enjoying chips and salsa in many varieties.

Today, I’ve got a recipe for you that’s both funky and refreshing — peach salsa.

They key to a good salsa is to chop up everything really tiny because at the end of the day when you scoop your chip into the salsa, you want to get every flavor onto that chip. That doesn’t happen if things are chopped into larger pieces. So all my ingredients are super, super tiny. Once everything is chopped, all you need to do is through it into a bowl together.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chopped peaches
  • 3/4 cup chopped cucumber
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 1 chopped jalapeño
  • 1/4 cup cilantro
  • 2 TBSP lime juice
  • salt and pepper

So I’ve got two cups of chopped peaches and I chose to do one yellow peach and one white peach just for variety. Add to that the chopped cucumber, red onion and one finely chopped jalapeño and you can also use a serrano or a poblano if you wanted to tone down the spice.

Add about 1/4 cup cilantro and you can definitely increase that if you are a cilantro lover. Then add the lime juice, salt and pepper.

So we mix all that stuff up and then it’s ready for a chip. Hope you guys enjoy it!

Full recipe can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss