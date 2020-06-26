Cooking at home: Peach salsa

Good morning, Rochester! Summer is here, school’s out and the weather is nice which means it’s officially time to start enjoying chips and salsa in many varieties.

Today, I’ve got a recipe for you that’s both funky and refreshing — peach salsa.

They key to a good salsa is to chop up everything really tiny because at the end of the day when you scoop your chip into the salsa, you want to get every flavor onto that chip. That doesn’t happen if things are chopped into larger pieces. So all my ingredients are super, super tiny. Once everything is chopped, all you need to do is through it into a bowl together.

Ingredients:

2 cups chopped peaches

3/4 cup chopped cucumber

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 chopped jalapeño

1/4 cup cilantro

2 TBSP lime juice

salt and pepper

So I’ve got two cups of chopped peaches and I chose to do one yellow peach and one white peach just for variety. Add to that the chopped cucumber, red onion and one finely chopped jalapeño and you can also use a serrano or a poblano if you wanted to tone down the spice.

Add about 1/4 cup cilantro and you can definitely increase that if you are a cilantro lover. Then add the lime juice, salt and pepper.

So we mix all that stuff up and then it’s ready for a chip. Hope you guys enjoy it!

Full recipe can be found here.