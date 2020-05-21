Cooking at home: Making a falafel chickpea dip

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester! My name is April Ho, a registered dietitian with the Center for Community Health and Prevention and I’m going to show you how to make a falafel chickpea dip.

It is an amazing appetizer or side dish for any meal, packed with protein and fiber so let’s get started!

What you will need:

3 gloves of chopped garlic

1 teaspoon of dry dill

2 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 cup of parsley

1/2 cup tomatoes

1/4 cup red onion

olive oil

salt

pepper

crunchy chickpeas

The first thing we have to do is make our garlic herb sauce. In my bowl, I have a quarter cup of hummus and to that we are going to add the garlic, dill lemon juice and a bit of water to thin it out a little bit.

Next we are going to make our parsley tomato salad topping. We are going to add the parsley, tomatoes, red onion one tablespoon of lemon juice and olive oil. Then, add a pinch of each salt and pepper. So we are going to mix this up and this is all going on top of some classic hummus I arraigned on a platter.

Our first layer of topping is going to be this parsley tomato salad. Next we are going to drizzle our garlic herb sauce. Finally, we are going to add the finishing touch which are saffron road crunchy chickpeas — which are absolutely amazing on their own as a snack, but they go so perfectly on this dip.

You can serve this dip with pita chips or cucumbers and it’s really delicious. Hope you enjoy it!

Find full recipe here.