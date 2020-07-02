1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Cooking at home: Firecracker Shrimp Bowls

Food and Drink
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning, everyone! Today I am sharing with you a very special recipe created by my children, just for the 4th of July.

They are called Firecracker Shrimp Bowls and the highlight of the recipe is coating all of the shrimp in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Step one is to prepare our firecracker shrimp. I’m going to take each shrimp and dip it into a mixture of flour, salt and pepper. Then I’m going to dip it into my egg wash which is egg and a tiny bit of milk.

Then, I am going to dip it into my Flamin’ Hot Cheeto crumb, which I made by just placing a bunch of the Cheetos into a plastic bag and then rolling them over with a rolling pin.

So, I am going to do that with every single shrimp and then I am going to bake them at 400 degrees for about eight minutes or until the inside is completely white.

While the shrimp are cooking, now it’s time to assemble my bowl.

I’ve got some rice already in my bowl and you can use any cold vegetables that you like but I like to use a little bit of shredded carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and some very fine sliced cucumbers.

Now I’m going to add my shrimp and put some scallions over the whole thing.

And then last but not least, drizzle our special 4th of July sauce which is a combination of mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, sriracha and a little splash of rice vinegar.

Happy 4th of July! Hope you. enjoy it! Find full recipe below.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the Shrimp:

  • 24 shrimp
  • ¼ cup all purpose flour
  • ¼ tsp each of salt and pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tsp milk
  • About 1 cup flaming hot Cheetos crumbs

For the Sauce:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp sriracha (or more, if you love spice!)
  • 2-4 Tablespoons sweet chili sauce (to taste depending on how sweet you like the sauce. Sugar can also be substituted if you don’t have sweet chili sauce – start with 1 tsp, taste, and work your way up!)
  • 1 tsp rice vinegar

For the Bowls:

  • 4 cups cooked white or brown rice
  • Assorted chopped vegetables (I recommend scallions, cucumbers, carrots, shredded cabbage, and tomatoes)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Prep shrimp coating: Mix flour with salt and pepper and place on a plate. Scramble eggs with milk and place in shallow bowl. Place flaming hot Cheetos crumbs on a plate.
  3. Make shrimp: coat each shrimp with the flour mixture, followed by the egg mixture, followed by the Cheetos crumbs. Bake shrimp at 400 degrees F for 8 minutes.
  4. Make the Sauce: combine all sauce ingredients in a small bowl
  5. Assemble: Portion out rice into bowls. Top with assorted vegetables, firecracker shrimp, and special sauce. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss