Cooking at home: Firecracker Shrimp Bowls

Good morning, everyone! Today I am sharing with you a very special recipe created by my children, just for the 4th of July.

They are called Firecracker Shrimp Bowls and the highlight of the recipe is coating all of the shrimp in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Step one is to prepare our firecracker shrimp. I’m going to take each shrimp and dip it into a mixture of flour, salt and pepper. Then I’m going to dip it into my egg wash which is egg and a tiny bit of milk.

Then, I am going to dip it into my Flamin’ Hot Cheeto crumb, which I made by just placing a bunch of the Cheetos into a plastic bag and then rolling them over with a rolling pin.

So, I am going to do that with every single shrimp and then I am going to bake them at 400 degrees for about eight minutes or until the inside is completely white.

While the shrimp are cooking, now it’s time to assemble my bowl.

I’ve got some rice already in my bowl and you can use any cold vegetables that you like but I like to use a little bit of shredded carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and some very fine sliced cucumbers.

Now I’m going to add my shrimp and put some scallions over the whole thing.

And then last but not least, drizzle our special 4th of July sauce which is a combination of mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, sriracha and a little splash of rice vinegar.

Happy 4th of July! Hope you. enjoy it! Find full recipe below.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the Shrimp:

24 shrimp

¼ cup all purpose flour

¼ tsp each of salt and pepper

2 eggs

2 tsp milk

About 1 cup flaming hot Cheetos crumbs

For the Sauce:

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tsp sriracha (or more, if you love spice!)

2-4 Tablespoons sweet chili sauce (to taste depending on how sweet you like the sauce. Sugar can also be substituted if you don’t have sweet chili sauce – start with 1 tsp, taste, and work your way up!)

1 tsp rice vinegar

For the Bowls:

4 cups cooked white or brown rice

Assorted chopped vegetables (I recommend scallions, cucumbers, carrots, shredded cabbage, and tomatoes)

Directions: