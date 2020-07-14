Cooking at home: Curry Chickpea Salad

Good morning, Rochester! Today I am going to share a recipe for curry chickpea salad. It’s a cold dish that’s great for potlucks and picnics and it taste great by itself, but my favorite way to eat it is in a pita pocket with some hot sauce drizzled on top.

Ingredients for the salad:

1 can of mashed chickpeas

1 can of whole chickpeas

4 chopped scallions

1 cup of chopped carrots

1/2 cup roasted saltew cashews

1/2 cup dried currants

Ingredients for the dressing:

1/2 cup hummus

1 TBSP water

3-4 TBSP lemon juice

1 TBSP curry powder

3/4 tsp garlic powder

pinch of salt and pepper

Alright I have all my ingredients for my salad. Already in the bowl I have one can of ashed chickpeas. To that, I’m going to add one can of whole chickpeas and both of the cans were already rinsed and drained. Then I’m going to add the chopped scallions, the carrot, roasted, salted cashews and dried currants. You’ve probably walked past those a million times in the grocery store and didn’t even know they were there but they are right in the dried food section usually on the bottom shelf so look down!

Lastly, we are going to make our dressing but just adding all the above ingredients together. We are just going to add the dressing to the rest of our salad and mix it all up — and it’s ready!