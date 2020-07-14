1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Cooking at home: Curry Chickpea Salad

Food and Drink
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning, Rochester! Today I am going to share a recipe for curry chickpea salad. It’s a cold dish that’s great for potlucks and picnics and it taste great by itself, but my favorite way to eat it is in a pita pocket with some hot sauce drizzled on top.

Ingredients for the salad:

  • 1 can of mashed chickpeas
  • 1 can of whole chickpeas
  • 4 chopped scallions
  • 1 cup of chopped carrots
  • 1/2 cup roasted saltew cashews
  • 1/2 cup dried currants

Ingredients for the dressing:

  • 1/2 cup hummus
  • 1 TBSP water
  • 3-4 TBSP lemon juice
  • 1 TBSP curry powder
  • 3/4 tsp garlic powder
  • pinch of salt and pepper

Alright I have all my ingredients for my salad. Already in the bowl I have one can of ashed chickpeas. To that, I’m going to add one can of whole chickpeas and both of the cans were already rinsed and drained. Then I’m going to add the chopped scallions, the carrot, roasted, salted cashews and dried currants. You’ve probably walked past those a million times in the grocery store and didn’t even know they were there but they are right in the dried food section usually on the bottom shelf so look down!

Lastly, we are going to make our dressing but just adding all the above ingredients together. We are just going to add the dressing to the rest of our salad and mix it all up — and it’s ready!

