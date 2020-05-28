Cooking at home: Baked onion rings

While we stay home, many are finding themselves cooking more often. Although the junk food may be tempting, local registered dietician April Ho shows us how to make better-for-you substitutes. Today, she’s showing us a healthy way to make baked onion rings.

This week, we are going to make baked onion rings and I promise they are not going to disappoint. I’m going to take you through every step, so first you are going to see me prepare a flour seasoning mixture, prepare an egg wash and finally prepare a bread crumb parmesan cheese mixture.

What you need:

2 Onions

1 cup flour

1 TBSP of Emril’s Essence Creole Seasoning

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups of panko bread crums

1/2 cup of grated parmesan

First we are going to take all our onion rings and we are going to coat them in the flour mixture. Then, you’ll dip each one individually into the egg wash and then finally into the coating. Place them on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees until they become perfectly golden brown and crispy.

Full recipe can be found here.