Comedian Jim Gaffigan shows you how to make a garbage plate at home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan’s enthusiasm for the Flower City’s staple cuisine continues in quarantine.

Donning a Zweigle’s hat and apron, and with Wegman’s hash browns and Don’s Original meat hot in hand, the comedian showed his followers how to make a garbage plate in this week’s episode of his internet kitchen show, Let’s Get Cookin,’ which debuted on his YouTube page Tuesday.

Looks pretty good, and bonus points for the family wearing Rochester Plates shirts for when it was time to dine.

Gaffigan stirred the plate back in January when he asked his Twitter followers where he should get his first plate while in town for a Blue Cross Arena performance. He ultimately opted for the original rendition at Nick Tahou’s.

A big “Thank you” to @JimGaffigan for stopping in last night fir his first #Garbageplate ! #RochesterNY loves you! pic.twitter.com/leOqmiRqOw — Nick Tahou Hots (@Nick_Tahou_Hots) January 11, 2020

Since then, Gaffifan has sung the plate praises publicly — sort of. He spoke about the dining experience while appearing on Late Night with Conan O’Brien the following week.

“Obviously there’s no health department in Rochester, but it was delicious,” Gaffigan said.

“How did you feel afterwards?” Conan asked

“I still haven’t recovered actually,” Gaffigan said.

The comedian then went on to make a connection to Rochester, Minnesota.

“Rochester, Minnesota is known for the Mayo Clinic, and Rochester, New York was like ‘we’re going to create a dish of food that causes cancer’. Sister cities,” he said.

All joking aside, Gaffigan ultimately endorsed the plate.

“I highly recommend it if you go to Rochester, you got to check it out,” he said.