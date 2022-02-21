ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second year in a row, Sager Beer Works and GiGi’s Playhouse are teaming up to release their collaborative beer, a brew called “T21 IPA.” They are bringing the beer back after it sold out last year. You can preorder the beer here.

The beer is a result of an effort to honor GiGi’s Playhouse, and World Down Syndrome Day, which is on March 21. This year, the beer will be released March 18, and 100% of the proceeds to go GiGi’s Playhouse. The beer is a take on Sager Beer Work’s popular “This Is My Jam.”

The unusual name, “T21 IPA,” is named after the medical diagnosis trisomy 21 (three 21st chromosomes) — which also inspired the date of the day, March 21 — with the numbers of “3-2-1.”

“This recipe is specific to Down syndrome because it represents the T21,” said Chris Tumminelli with GiGi’s Playhouse, in a video sent to News 8. His twin, Don, owns Sager Beer Works. “Paul (the head brewer at Sager) took three types of grains: some malt, some oats, and he took some wheat. And he put those together to represent ‘the three.’ Then he took two types of hops, Mosaic and Citra, and those two types of hops represent ‘the two.’ Then ‘the one’ represents the one yeast that’s going to go into this amazing T21 IPA.”

GiGi’s Playhouse is a national non-profit that provides free services to people with Down Syndrome, ranging from social-emotional programming, to academics, to improving motor skills. Chris has worked with GiGi’s for years, but his connection is personal, too.

“My son, Landon, the best thing in the world, has Down Syndrome… He’s my inspiration and my drive to keep (GiGi’s) running… So they can go, participate in programs, 100 percent free.”

Behind the brewing