Good morning Rochester! Today I’m going to show you how to make cilantro shrimp burgers with spicy chipotle guacamole to give those arteries a break from all that grilling.
Serves: 3-4
For the guacamole
- 2 large avocado
- 1/3 cup chopped red onion
- 2 teaspoon fresh lime juice
- 1 Tbsp plus 1 teaspoon chipotles in adobo sauce, finely chopped (or more to your liking)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
For the burger
- 1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves, washed and dried
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- olive oil for the pan
For burger assembly
- 4 Burger buns
- Tomato slices, red onion slices, lettuce
Instructions
For the guacamole
- In a small bowl mash the avocado lightly so some chunks remain. Mix in remaining guacamole ingredients.
For the burgers
- Chop ¾ cup of the shrimp into half inch-sized pieces, and place in a large mixing bowl.
- Add remaining shrimp to a food processor and pulse until the mixture is smooth and sticky.
- Add processed shrimp and remaining burger ingredients to the large mixing bowl, and mix until the egg is fully incorporated and spices are evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
- Spoon the shrimp mixture onto a non-stick pan (or a regular pan coated in an even layer of grapeseed or other heat stable oil) over medium-high heat to form 3-4 burger patties. Cook several minutes on each side until the burger is browned on both sides and pinkish-white/opaque throughout.
- To assemble the burgers, place shrimp patties on burger buns and top with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Enjoy!