Cilantro Shrimp Burgers with Spicy Chipotle Guacamole

Good morning Rochester! Today I’m going to show you how to make cilantro shrimp burgers with spicy chipotle guacamole to give those arteries a break from all that grilling.

Serves: 3-4

For the guacamole

  • 2 large avocado 
  • 1/3 cup chopped red onion
  • 2 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 Tbsp plus 1 teaspoon chipotles in adobo sauce, finely chopped (or more to your liking)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

For the burger

  • 1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves, washed and dried
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • olive oil for the pan

For burger assembly

  • 4 Burger buns
  • Tomato slices, red onion slices, lettuce

Instructions

For the guacamole

  1. In a small bowl mash the avocado lightly so some chunks remain. Mix in remaining guacamole ingredients.

For the burgers

  1. Chop ¾ cup of the shrimp into half inch-sized pieces, and place in a large mixing bowl.
  2. Add remaining shrimp to a food processor and pulse until the mixture is smooth and sticky.
  3. Add processed shrimp and remaining burger ingredients to the large mixing bowl, and mix until the egg is fully incorporated and spices are evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
  4. Spoon the shrimp mixture onto a non-stick pan (or a regular pan coated in an even layer of grapeseed or other heat stable oil) over medium-high heat to form 3-4 burger patties. Cook several minutes on each side until the burger is browned on both sides and pinkish-white/opaque throughout.
  5. To assemble the burgers, place shrimp patties on burger buns and top with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Enjoy!

