BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Chipotle is coming to Brighton, at 2735 Monroe Avenue. The location is across the street from the Whole Foods Plaza.

The developer of the property, Daniele Family Companies, confirmed this to News 8 Monday, saying that is should be open by the end of the year.

As of this week, construction work of the property is underway.

The property formerly had Mediterranean restaurant Rumi’s, which notably took over an old Pizza Hut and painted the over the red roof.

Public documents suggest that this location was also going to be the new site for Asian cuisine restaurant Mamasan’s. That building was torn down for the Whole Foods Plaza project.

This new Chipotle — which is mere miles from their Pittsford location — will also have a drive-through; which according to public documents would be a for order pickup only.