1  of  71
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Museum and Science Center Roosevelt Children's Center Seneca Park Zoo Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Food and Drink

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chick-fil-A announced Sunday night it will be temporarily closing its dining room seating in all restaurants across the nation over coronavirus concerns.

According to the fast-food chain, some of its restaurants may only offer service through the drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

The company said these changes will help limit person-to-person contact.

On Friday, Chick-fil-A closed all playgrounds to help focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the restaurant, started serving meals in carry-out packaging and drive-thru guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss