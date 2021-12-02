Chick-fil-A opens new store in Irondequoit, Rochester area’s 3rd location

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Chick-fil-A’s third location in Rochester opened in Irondequoit Thursday.

The restaurant is located on 1115 East Ridge Road, next to the Home Depot, and will be open until 10 p.m.

Talks over the fast-food chain’s landing in Irondequoit began in August last year. Construction of the new location started — at an existing parcel of land — following approval by the Irondequoit Planning Board.

Rochester’s newest Chick-fil-A will feature outdoor seating and a drive-thru along with a 55 parking space lot. Chick-fil-A in Irondequoit will be three times the size of the one located in Greece.

The first restaurant opened in Greece in 2018, followed by a location near the Town of Henrietta in 2020.

Irondequoit’s Chick-fil-A is built into the town’s food and drink district. Upon its construction earlier this year, nearby residents of the area were concerned about safety.

Town officials however pointed to Henrietta’s location and ensured that traffic should not be an issue.

[We] want to make sure that’s were balancing that development in a way that will improve just the quality of life and make it easy to navigate to and from, and that’s one of the things this planning board is working on, addressing to make sure the site functions to the greatest extent possible,” Director of Community Development for Irondequoit Kerry Ivers said in August.

The business is located near Portland Avenue and Ridge Road. According to Chick-fil-A’s social media, the the store will be open under regular hours starting December 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.