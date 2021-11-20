Chick-fil-A in Irondequoit to officially open December 2nd

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit’s very own Chick-fil-A is slotted to open its doors for business on Thursday, December 2. The restaurant is located on 1115 East Ridge Road in Rochester.

Talks over the fast-food chain’s landing in Irondequoit began in August last year. Shortly after a meeting held by the Irondequoit Planning Board, approval came to have construction begin.

Redevelopments to an existing parcel of land at 1115 East Ridge Road, next to the Home Depot, were made to have the restaurant fit into the town’s food and drink district.

Irondequoit’s Chick-fil-A will feature outdoor seating and a drive-thru along with a 55 parking space lot.

Once Chick-fil-A in Irondequoit opens in December, the business will have a total of three locations across the Rochester area. The first one opened in the Town of Greece in 2018, followed by Henrietta in 2020.

The region’s newest Chick-fil-A is built on an already busy spot in Irondequoit. Upon its construction earlier this year, some residents in the area were concerned about safety.

Town officials however pointed to Henrietta’s location and ensured that traffic should not be an issue.

[We] want to make sure that’s were balancing that development in a way that will improve just the quality of life and make it easy to navigate to and from, and that’s one of the things this planning board is working on, addressing to make sure the site functions to the greatest extent possible,” Director of Community Development for Irondequoit Kerry Ivers said in August.

Chick-fil-A in Irondequoit will be three times the size of the one located in Greece.

The new restaurant is located near Portland Avenue and Ridge Road. A newsletter published by the business states that the store will be open under regular hours on December 2nd from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.