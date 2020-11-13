Chick-fil-A in Henrietta to open Thursday, November 19

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Chick-fil-A in Henrietta will officially open for business on Thursday, November 19.

Due to COVID-19, the dining room will not be open, but the restaurant will use drive-thru and carry-out only. Contactless ordering and payment is available through the mobile app.

“In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Henrietta will be providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 local heroes making an impact in Rochester,” officials said in a release.

Chick-fil-A Henrietta is located at 100 Marketplace Dr Suite 200, Rochester, NY 14623 and will be open from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.