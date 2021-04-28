Chick-fil-A expands test of spicy chicken items to new US markets

TAMPA (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A restaurants will be turning up the heat as the restaurant chain rolls out its test of new spicy items and a modified menu at locations in Tampa, Chicago and Central Texas.

The new items are spicy chicken strips and a spicy chicken strips biscuit.

The Spicy Chick-n-Strips will come seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, in either a three or four-strip option. The Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit will feature two spicy, seasoned strips on a buttered biscuit and will grace breakfast menus, the restaurant said.

To make room for the new items, Chick-fil-A slimmed down the menu, eliminating Original Chick-n-Strips, the Grilled Cool Wrap and the Side Salad.

Why so much change? Our goal is to serve quality food as efficiently as possible. For us to continue providing the food and service you know and love, we are testing this modified menu to see if it improves your experience in our restaurants. Chick-fil-A news release

The new spicy offerings and modified menu, which are already available in Arizona and Charlotte, went live in Tampa, Chicago and Central Texas on April 26.