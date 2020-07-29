Cheesy Eddie’s celebrates National Cheesecake Day with free slices on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National Cheesecake Day is on Thursday and Cheesy Eddie’s will be celebrating by offering a free slice of cheesecake to every guest that visits the new location in Henrietta.

Over 3,000 slices are expected to be given out with several flavor varieties. Slices will be available only at the Henrietta location in the Genesee Valley Regional Market, at 900 Jefferson Road from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

“Due to covid restrictions, we are unable to offer the free slices at our original location on South Ave. so our store in the Southwedge, will be closed that day,” owners said in a release.