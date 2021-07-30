Cheesy Eddie’s celebrates National Cheesecake Day with free slices on Friday

Food and Drink
Posted: / Updated:

Photos provided by Cheesy Eddie’s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cheesy Eddie’s is celebrating National Cheesecake Day by offering a free slice of cheesecake to every guest that visits its location in Henrietta on Friday.

Over 3,000 slices are expected to be given out. Slices will be available only at the Henrietta location in the Genesee Valley Regional Market, at 900 Jefferson Road, building 21 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

“We don’t anticipate it will take all day to give these away, so slices are on a first come first serve basis, and limited to one per person!”

In a statement, organizers said Mortalis Brewing and Dough Boyz will be arriving after noon to offer pizza and beer for purchase.

Due to limited space and staff, Cheesy Eddie’s location on South Avenue will be closed on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss