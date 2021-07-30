Cheesy Eddie’s celebrates National Cheesecake Day with free slices on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cheesy Eddie’s is celebrating National Cheesecake Day by offering a free slice of cheesecake to every guest that visits its location in Henrietta on Friday.

Over 3,000 slices are expected to be given out. Slices will be available only at the Henrietta location in the Genesee Valley Regional Market, at 900 Jefferson Road, building 21 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

“We don’t anticipate it will take all day to give these away, so slices are on a first come first serve basis, and limited to one per person!”

In a statement, organizers said Mortalis Brewing and Dough Boyz will be arriving after noon to offer pizza and beer for purchase.

Due to limited space and staff, Cheesy Eddie’s location on South Avenue will be closed on Friday.