PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Busy Bean Cafe is eyeing a November opening in Penfield at the old Lindburger’s location. It’s a coffee shop and cafe. Their first location is on East Main in Victor.

That location first opened in 2020.

“We opened our doors in January, closed them in March, re-opened three months later, and worked up to where we are now,” said co-owner Melissa Sharrow.

Sharrow says she knew it was time when the trust in her Victor team solidified, and when she and her co-owner and boyfriend came back from vacation:

“We found a space very quickly, and we fell in love with this space. And we said that’s the one. We like the look, the layout, the location and it kind of just happened, it wasn’t planned,” she said.

Sharrow says she’s excited to make the most of the opportunity. Here, they have a big kitchen compared to Victor and have planned seating for 5 or 6 dozen.

Sharrow says here the coffee will be front and center, with a new large counter directly inside. You order there, and your food and coffee will be brought out to you.

To start, they’re keeping the same menu as the Victor location, but look to expand it over time.

“We want you to feel as comfortable as possible, that you’re getting home-cooked, but you’re not at home,” she said.