Buffalo brewers discontinue Hindu deity-themed beer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two New York craft breweries have discontinued a beer called “Aqua Shiva” after protest from Hindu activists.

New York Upstate reports that the beer was a collaboration between Buffalo breweries Pressure Drop Brewing and Big Ditch Brewing Co. and featured a caricature of the Hindu deity Shiva.

The beer was a New England-style double IPA that was a part of a series of deity-themed beers. Other beers included “Aqua Jesus” and “Aqua Buddha.”

In a joint statement, the breweries apologized to the Hindu community and said that they did not consider what Shiva represents.

