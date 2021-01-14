Bruegger’s: Free bagel w/cream cheese with mobile order beginning Jan. 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- National Bagel Day is Friday, January 15. To honor it, Bruegger’s Bagels is offering a way for customers to get a free bagel.

Customers can receive a free bagel with cream cheese when they place a purchase ahead of time on Bruegger’s mobile app from January 15-31, at participating locations.

“Every part of our process, from kettle boiling our bagels and baking them in a stone hearth oven, to pairing them exclusively with genuine, Vermont-style cream cheese, was designed to perfect the taste of authentic, New York-style bagels. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Bagel Day than to offer each of our guests the chance for a free taste of that perfection,” said Bruegger’s Executive Chef, Chad Thompson.

The Bruegger’s Bagel mobile app is available through the Apple Store and Google Play.