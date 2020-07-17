Breweries can serve snacks as ‘food’ under new alcohol service guidance, according to NYSBA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Andrew Cook, owner and brewer of Swiftwater Brewing. says as soon as the shutdown hit, and guidance for breweries was released, he says Swiftwater quickly adjusted by switching to takeout beer with an online ordering system.
“It felt really safe for us and our customers as well,” he said.
MORE | Confused & surprised: Rochester bar owners navigating new NYS alcohol service rule
So far, the take out service — which also makes use of Swiftwater’s full kitchen — was more than enough to sustain them, or at least break even. Then when additional guidelines came out, allowing people to drink and eat outdoors, their business improved more.
“For us, we could have done take out for the indefinite future. We were breaking even at least,” he said. “We’re really lucky that our food works well as to-go food, and cans of beer are really easy to load into someone’s car.”
But for Cook, like so many others, the frustration with shifting guidelines. Even with a week to prepare, most bars and restaurants would be much better able to meet the changing guidelines.
But not all breweries have full kitchens, like Swiftwater. Many breweries only have chips or pretzels; snack food meant to go with a pint or two.
“All breweries are already required to have some sort of food under their current licenses, (and) that food will count,” said Paul Leone, the Executive Director of the New York State Brewers Association.
For breweries, this is the key phrase in the order: “which shall mean a diversified selection of food that is ordinarily consumed without the use of tableware and can be conveniently consumed, including but not limited to: cheese, fruits, vegetables, chocolates, breads, mustards and crackers.”
You can read the full order here:
Pursuant to Executive Order 202.52, effective Friday July 17, 2020, all licensed establishments with on premises privileges (e.g. restaurants, taverns, manufacturers with tasting rooms, etc.) shall not serve alcoholic beverages unless such alcoholic beverage is accompanied by the purchase of a food item which is consistent with the food availability requirement of the license under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.
The State Liquor Authority offers the following guidance:
- This guidance applies to all licensed on premises establishments apart from those which do not require food as a condition of licensure (i.e., clubs, and bottle clubs), in addition, it applies to all licensed manufacturing establishments with on premises service privileges.
- This guidance supersedes and therefore modifies the Authority’s “Guidance on Restrictions for Licensees and To-Go & Delivery Sales in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak” to the extent that off premises beer, or cider sales must now be accompanied by a food item which is consistent with the food availability requirement of the license under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. All other provisions of such Guidance remain in full force and effect, including the ability of on-premises licensees to sell alcohol to go with the purchase of food consistent with Executive Order 202.3, as extended.
- This modification does not affect the ability of a manufacturer with off premises privileges to sell any product to go to a patron at the licensed premises in a sealed original container without the accompaniment of a food item.
- The purpose of the requirement that food be sold with alcohol is to permit outside and limited indoor dining (outside of New York City), with alcoholic beverages, while restricting the congregating and mingling that arise in a bar service/drinking only environment. Accordingly, this SLA Guidance defines the relevant terms in Executive Order 202.52 as follows:
- “Purchase of a food item which is consistent with the food availability requirement of the license under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law” shall mean that for each patron in a seated party, an item of food must be purchased at the same time as the purchase of the initial alcoholic beverage(s).
- However, one or more shareable food item(s) may be purchased, so long as it/they would sufficiently serve the number of people in the party and each item would individually meet the food standard below.
- “A food item which is consistent with the food availability requirement of the license under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law” shall mean:
- For manufacturers with on premises service privileges: sandwiches, soups or other such foods, whether fresh, processed, pre-cooked or frozen; and/or food items intended to compliment the tasting of alcoholic beverages, which shall mean a diversified selection of food that is ordinarily consumed without the use of tableware and can be conveniently consumed, including but not limited to: cheese, fruits, vegetables, chocolates, breads, mustards and crackers
- For on premises retailers with a food availability requirement, including restaurants and taverns: sandwiches, soups or other foods, whether fresh, processed, precooked or frozen.