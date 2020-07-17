Breweries can serve snacks as ‘food’ under new alcohol service guidance, according to NYSBA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Andrew Cook, owner and brewer of Swiftwater Brewing. says as soon as the shutdown hit, and guidance for breweries was released, he says Swiftwater quickly adjusted by switching to takeout beer with an online ordering system.

“It felt really safe for us and our customers as well,” he said.

So far, the take out service — which also makes use of Swiftwater’s full kitchen — was more than enough to sustain them, or at least break even. Then when additional guidelines came out, allowing people to drink and eat outdoors, their business improved more.

“For us, we could have done take out for the indefinite future. We were breaking even at least,” he said. “We’re really lucky that our food works well as to-go food, and cans of beer are really easy to load into someone’s car.”

But for Cook, like so many others, the frustration with shifting guidelines. Even with a week to prepare, most bars and restaurants would be much better able to meet the changing guidelines.

But not all breweries have full kitchens, like Swiftwater. Many breweries only have chips or pretzels; snack food meant to go with a pint or two.

“All breweries are already required to have some sort of food under their current licenses, (and) that food will count,” said Paul Leone, the Executive Director of the New York State Brewers Association.

For breweries, this is the key phrase in the order: “which shall mean a diversified selection of food that is ordinarily consumed without the use of tableware and can be conveniently consumed, including but not limited to: cheese, fruits, vegetables, chocolates, breads, mustards and crackers.”

You can read the full order here:

Pursuant to Executive Order 202.52, effective Friday July 17, 2020, all licensed establishments with on premises privileges (e.g. restaurants, taverns, manufacturers with tasting rooms, etc.) shall not serve alcoholic beverages unless such alcoholic beverage is accompanied by the purchase of a food item which is consistent with the food availability requirement of the license under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.

The State Liquor Authority offers the following guidance: