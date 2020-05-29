BoxCar Donuts: ‘We’re back, what did we miss?’ Donuts now available for curbside pickup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Boxcar Donuts in Rochester is just one of the many local businesses that are reopening for curbside pickup or take out.

Boxcar Donuts has been closed since March 16th but reopened on Thursday.

They’ll have their fan favorite donuts plus a new creation called “We’re back, what did we miss.” The donut is decorated with holidays we missed during the pandemic. The donut is a conglomeration of

St. Patrick’s Day

Memorial Day

Cinco De Mayo

the shop’s 5th birthday

The business is open Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. You can call ahead of time and place your order. They also rearranged the interior to practice social distancing and mask requirements.