They are due to open the new location on University Ave in the summer of 2023.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been quite a few years for Black Button Distilling, from making hand sanitizer, to their 2 millionth bottle, a celebration of ten years of business, to now an expansion and move to 1344 University Avenue.

They are expecting to open in the summer of 2023.

The new space represents a total $25 million in investment from the distillery. It will also quadruple their usable space — from 5,000 sq. ft. to 28,000 sq. ft. — that will include distilling space, a tasting room, and more.

“It’s a big undertaking… It’s a lot of money,” said owner Jason Barrett. “Especially for a guy who started this with a $50,000 dollar loan and some big dreams.”

Black Button will also increase its barrel output by ten times, from 4 barrels a day to 40, and project to add 50 jobs over the lifetime of the space, at least.

“We’re excited not only for the businesses that are here, but the businesses that we think might be coming,” Barrett said. “We think this is an opportunity to continue to revitalize this part of Rochester, and it’s great that being in walking distance of the Park Ave area, I think we’ll have lots of folks from downtown, but also it will become an attraction for people who want to come downtown from the suburbs.”

Black Button Distilling takes its name from Barrett’s grandfather, who owned a button factory in Rochester. Black Button also says it produced the first bourbon in Rochester after Prohibition.