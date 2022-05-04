ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spring has officially sprung, which makes two things certain: Celebration at Lilac Festival, and the arrival of Black Button Distillery’s “Lilac Gin.”

Bottling of the Lilac Gin was announced Wednesday, and follows a wave of anticipation amid the full return of the 2022 Lilac Festival.

Lilac Gin was first introduced in 2015 as a homage to Rochester’s official flower, the lilac.

The flower is a key player in the area’s nickname, “Flower City,” and the antagonist of one of the largest and longest-running festivals in America.

The Lilac Gin stays true to its name, and makes for a welcome addition to any floral gin cocktail.

“Everything is put into a giant tea bag — and put back into the still with our wheat vodka — and that’s where we get our floral blend,” said Black Button Distillery Ambassador Peggy Gilmartin. “There’s also the coriander — the juniper — the other botanical runs which — those four runs are all put together to make Lilac Gin.” Each lilac petal is locally sourced to create a “delicate flavor.”

It’s that time of year again at Black Button Distilling in Rochester. They are bottling up the Lilac Gin, what they referred to as the unofficial start to summer here at the distillery. More later today on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/9jq6dqXIuQ — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 4, 2022

According to the distillery, the local drink sold out in less than 10 days upon its original release.

So, to get your hands on one, you’ll need to move fast. The Lilac Gin is now available for pre-order at the company’s website, and will also be distributed to local liquor stores.

Black Button Distillery will also have the drink available for purchase starting Friday at the Lilac Festival. Pricing for the popular cocktail gin starts at $35.

The creators of Lilac Gin say it’s best enjoyed in aromatic cocktails. The following is a list of cocktail recipes best suited for the drink’s characteristics:

Lilac Bee’s Knees

2 oz Black Button Lilac Gin

1 oz Lemon Juice

¼ oz Honey Syrup

¾ oz Lavender Syrup

Shake with ice, and strain into a glass. Option to garnish with a lemon wedge and rosemary.

Lilac Lemonade

1 ½ – 2 oz Black Button Lilac Gin

2 oz. Saranac Lemonade

Stir in a shaker, and pour into a glass with ice.

Secret Garden

1 oz Black Button Lilac Gin

1 oz Bespoke Bourbon Cream

¾ oz Rose Syrup

Shake with ice, and strain into a glass. Garnish with an edible flower.

Lilac on the Rocks

2 oz Black Button Lilac Gin

¾ oz Honey Syrup

¾ oz. Blueberry Vanilla Syrup

½ oz. Fresh-squeezed Lemon Juice

Shake with ice, and pour into a glass. Top with soda water, and garnish with a lemon.

Black Button Distillery is located on 85 Railroad Street, near the Public Market in Rochester.