ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular pizzeria with a long history in the Rochester area closes for good this week.

The owner of Bay & Goodman Pizza, now located at the corner of North Winton Road and Browncroft Boulevard, announced on Facebook Wednesday that the restaurant will be closing after business hours Thursday.

“Between unfavorable lease negotiations, rising costs, and labor shortages, I’m feeling the time has come,” owner Larry Piccarreto wrote. “I’m very thankful for all the wonderful customers and to have had a career doing something I truly enjoyed. Ya’ll will be missed.”

Before settling into the new location in the North Winton Village, Bay & Goodman Pizza was a mainstay at the corner of — you guessed it — Bay Street and North Goodman Street. The sign at the current locations says the pizzeria has been in business since 1955.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.