WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Barry’s Irish Cream is now officially available in local liquor stores. It’s the brainchild of the Barrys, the former owners of Barry’s in Webster.

Barry’s Old School Irish pub closed its doors earlier this year, to focus on its Irish Cream production. Now, the operation is off and running.

The owners came up with this idea when they wanted to find something to represent the pub in the best way:

“It’s warm, it’s welcoming,” said Danny Barry. “And we were like, that’s Irish cream. And that’s what we get to have in the bottle now. And everywhere we go we get to represent everyone that has been coming into our little pub for 12 years. Everyone that we call our Barry’s pub family. And we’re super proud to represent everyone.”