PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Bar-Bill, the popular wing, beef on weck, and beer joint based in Buffalo, is expanding to Empire Boulevard in Penfield.

Wednesday, News 8 learned Bar-Bill will be opening in the first half of June. In February of 2022, Bar-Bill owners submitted an application to open a location at 1129 Empire Boulevard, the site formerly occupied by McGregor’s.

The location was given final approval in April of 2022. They are currently renovating the space to get it fixed up and ready for opening day.

This will be Bar-Bill’s third and largest location. The other two are in East Aurora near Buffalo, and Clarence.

Clark Crook, owner of Bar-Bill, said that part of the experience of going to any Bar-Bill is the fun of the building.

Even more so, Crook says the plan is to put in the blood, sweat, and tears to turn this place into a Rochester institution, too; and not just a “visiting” Buffalo location.

“Rochester is very special to my wife and I, we started our (lives) here in Rochester,” Crook said. “(I) worked for Kodak in the early 80s, in the boom times, and (Rochester) always been special to us.

“Our goal is… For this Bar-Bill to be a Rochester asset, we want to be something that people of this community can be proud of, and proud to share with their friends and family as well,” Crook said.

Bar-Bill also says they will be stocking up on plenty of Rochester craft beers.