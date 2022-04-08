PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Chicken wing lovers rejoice!

Bar-Bill — a beloved restaurant, and tavern with two locations in the Buffalo area — received approval for its Special Use Permit at Wednesday night’s Penfield Town Board meeting.

In February, Bar-Bill owners submitted an application to open a location at 1129 Empire Boulevard, the site formerly occupied by McGregor’s.

Penfield town officials say Bar-Bill owners will be back in front of the Town Board to review signage, which was one of the conditions of the Special Use Permit. They say this will not require a public hearing.

Bar-Bill owners have not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Currently, Bar-Bill operates two locations out of East Aurora and Clarence. According to The Buffalo News, Bar-Bill is “one of the best wing places ever,” but the restaurant is also favored for its take on another Western New York classic, beef on weck as well as other menu delights.

