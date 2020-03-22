Balsam Bagels held fundraiser during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Local restaurants and bars are doing what they can to stay in business like offering delivery and take out, but some made the difficult decision to close.

“It was a very hard decision, but we decided to close,” Balsam Bagel’s owner Rebecca Malek said.

The restaurant has been closed sine Friday but before completely removing themselves from the scene for now, Malek wanted to do something special for her staff who are now out of work.

“I just got an idea in my head that maybe I’ll just bake everything off and make quarts of soup available and ‘hey let’s put it on social media and I can do a fundraiser’ and all the money that comes in, we can just put in a fund for our employees.”

The fundraiser sold out. To help with social distancing, she also has an online tip jar where customers are able to donate using the Venmo app.