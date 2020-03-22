1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church St. Paul Believers Holiness Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Balsam Bagels held fundraiser during COVID-19 pandemic

Food and Drink

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Local restaurants and bars are doing what they can to stay in business like offering delivery and take out, but some made the difficult decision to close.

“It was a very hard decision, but we decided to close,” Balsam Bagel’s owner Rebecca Malek said.

The restaurant has been closed sine Friday but before completely removing themselves from the scene for now, Malek wanted to do something special for her staff who are now out of work.

“I just got an idea in my head that maybe I’ll just bake everything off and make quarts of soup available and ‘hey let’s put it on social media and I can do a fundraiser’ and all the money that comes in, we can just put in a fund for our employees.”

The fundraiser sold out. To help with social distancing, she also has an online tip jar where customers are able to donate using the Venmo app.

