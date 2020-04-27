Auntie Anne’s honors frontline workers on National Pretzel Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC ) — National Pretzel Day was Sunday and although restaurants are closed, Auntie Anne’s wanted to still celebrate the day.

The owners of the local shop went around the City of Rochester to drop off gift boxes to random houses throughout the city.

“The ability to recognize those around you who are sacrificing, I think that’s what we need to do right now,” Zach Galligan, Rochester Franchise owner said. “There are a lot of people who are putting themselves, their health, their families and friends on the line. and you know in order to really give back. I think their impact has been tremendous.”

Sunday’s drop-off was a national giveaway to frontline workers where guests could nominate friends and family to win, and winners will receive a code to redeem a free pretzel at a later date.

No pretzels were given away on Sunday.