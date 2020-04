Auntie Anne’s hands out pretzels for National Pretzel Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC ) — National Pretzel Day was Sunday and although restaurants are closed, Auntie Anne’s wanted to still celebrate the day. The company created a give away of 250,000 pretzels to frontline workers.

The owners of the local shop went around the City of Rochester to drop off gift boxes of those pretzels to random houses throughout the city.

“The ability to recognize those around you who are sacrificing, I think that’s what we need to do right now,” Zach Galligan, Rochester Franchise owner said.

“There are a lot of people who are putting themselves, their health, their families and friends on the line. and you know in order to really give back. I think their impact has been tremendous.”