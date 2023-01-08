ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The future remains uncertain for a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester that caught fire last week. But all its employees still have an opportunity to make a living as the owner adjusts.

Veneto Wood Fired Pizza and Pasta has been a popular spot when going out to eat in Rochester for more than 20 years. But after surviving the pandemic, their doors are forced to close again due to a fire. But management is determined to keep their staff employed.

As the Veneto Wood Fired Pizza and Pasta off East Ave. sits dark and empty, owner Donald Swartz quickly moved the staff to his other location off Buffalo Road, so this fire doesn’t put them out of a job.

“Some of the staff has been there for close to two decades working so ultimately that’s not my staff,” Swartz said. “That’s our family and we’re going to do everything possible to keep them employed. Like opening up our westside location seven days a week.”

On top of being open every day off Buffalo Rd. Swartz will extend his Thursday and Friday hours by opening at noon to offer lunch specials, giving hourly employees more shifts.

“It could take up to a year to rebuild that facility,” Swartz continued. “So, in the meantime, it’s either temporarily or permanently move the downtown location somewhere else to keep our customers happy and employees happy.”

“We all in different times spoke to each other in different times and realized we still have a restaurant,” Chris Mayer, a chef, and Manager at Veneto told us. “And it’s only open X amount of hours so let’s double that. Let’s keep everybody working. We have good faith that our customers and regulars in the community will help.”

When the fire was put out, Swartz learned it destroyed most of the kitchen and storage area. So, the building will have to be closed for most of 2023. Although finding another downtown location seems possible, transferring his liquor license and other permits could take months.

“That could take 6 to 8 months,” Swartz worries. “I’m praying the state liquor authority understands our situation and is able to do what they need to do to make sure the liquor license gets transferred over timely.”

Online the New York State Liquor Authority says the review process for applicants can take anywhere from 22 to 26 weeks. However, there are ways for retail businesses to apply for a temporary permit which allows businesses to be open and operate for alcoholic beverage sales in less than 30 days.

No one was injured in this fire, but the cause of it is still under investigation. The Wall Street Bar and Grill next door also suffered damage and remains closed until further notice due to this fire.